WWE NXT Announces Live Road Episode In Houston This March

WWE revealed during the latest episode of WWE NXT that the brand will officially be taking its television product on the road in March. A live episode has been scheduled for Tuesday March 17 at the 713 Music Hall in Houston Texas, marking another step away from the familiar confines of the WWE Performance Center. Pre sale tickets for the event are currently available through Ticketmaster.

This will not be WWE NXT’s first visit to the Houston venue. The company previously staged an episode at the 713 Music Hall in July 2025, and the upcoming broadcast will serve as a return engagement for the brand in the city. The March date also continues a recent trend of NXT expanding beyond its home base, as WWE looks to bring the show directly to fans in different markets.

The Houston episode will be the second NXT television event in the coming weeks to be held outside of Orlando. Another live show is already locked in for February 24 at Center Stage in Atlanta Georgia, an announcement that was made back in December alongside a slate of additional NXT live events. Those dates include stops in Knoxville Tennessee, Nashville Tennessee, and Birmingham Alabama on January 29, 30, and 31.

While WWE has not yet advertised any specific talent for the Houston or Atlanta shows, the timing of the March 17 episode is notable. The event is scheduled to take place roughly one month before NXT Stand & Deliver is expected to be held in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend. Although WWE has not officially confirmed Stand & Deliver at this point, the road schedule suggests the brand is beginning to build momentum toward its biggest weekend of the year.

