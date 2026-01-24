×
Solo Sikoa And Tama Tonga Capture Tag Team Titles On WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 24, 2026
As shown on the January 23 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, the chaos surrounding the tag team division continued as Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy put their tag team titles on the line against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

The match quickly spiralled into disorder as members of both factions flooded ringside. The MFTs and the Wyatt Sicks brawled around the ring, drawing the referee’s attention away from the legal competitors. Amid the chaos, Uncle Howdy attempted to shift the momentum by locking in the Mandible Claw on Talla, only for the move to be broken up with a sudden Samoan Spike.

With the official distracted by the ongoing fight outside, Solo seized the opportunity to grab the lantern and strike Lumis with it, leaving him vulnerable in the centre of the ring. Tama capitalised moments later, delivering the Cutthroat to seal the victory. The decisive blow allowed Sikoa and Tonga to walk away with the tag team titles as the arena descended further into mayhem.

