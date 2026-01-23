×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Rock In Line For Historic WWE WrestleMania 43 Payday In Saudi Arabia

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 23, 2026
The Rock In Line For Historic WWE WrestleMania 43 Payday In Saudi Arabia

WWE is reportedly preparing an unprecedented offer in an effort to secure The Rock for a potential in ring return at WWE WrestleMania 43, which is expected to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The company is said to be positioning the event as one of the most star driven WrestleMania shows ever, with hopes of bringing together some of the biggest names in wrestling history. Alongside The Rock, WWE is believed to be exploring the possibility of featuring legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin as part of the spectacle.

During a recent interview with Raffi Boghosian, The Rock addressed the idea of WrestleMania heading to Saudi Arabia and shared his enthusiasm for the scale of the event.

“Well, I can tell you that I’m excited for the brand of WrestleMania. I’m excited for the Kingdom because that is a big show. And I’m also excited not only for the brand, but I’m excited for our athletes to be able to participate in an event like that and that is a global event and so I can’t wait.”

While stopping short of confirming an appearance, The Rock hinted that discussions are ongoing and remain positive.

“In terms of the conversations. Well, it’s all good. It will always be good. That’s amazing. Thank you so much. Thanks for having me. Thank you, brother.”

Behind the scenes, the interest appears to be very real. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, officials in Saudi Arabia have had The Rock at the top of their wish list since WrestleMania 43 was first announced.

It was further noted that if The Rock agrees to step back into the ring, the offer on the table would be the largest financial deal ever made for a single professional wrestling appearance.

As plans for WrestleMania 43 continue to take shape, all eyes remain on whether The People’s Champion will ultimately make history once again on WWE’s biggest stage.

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

January 23, 2026 at

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Hashtag: #smackdown

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jan. 23rd 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jan. 24th 2026

#snme

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 24th 2026

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 24th 2026

#honorclub

WWE Monday Night RAW

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Jan. 26th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 27th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cedar Park, Texas

Jan. 28th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 31st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Feb. 2nd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 3rd 2026

#nxt

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy