The Rock In Line For Historic WWE WrestleMania 43 Payday In Saudi Arabia

WWE is reportedly preparing an unprecedented offer in an effort to secure The Rock for a potential in ring return at WWE WrestleMania 43, which is expected to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The company is said to be positioning the event as one of the most star driven WrestleMania shows ever, with hopes of bringing together some of the biggest names in wrestling history. Alongside The Rock, WWE is believed to be exploring the possibility of featuring legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin as part of the spectacle.

During a recent interview with Raffi Boghosian, The Rock addressed the idea of WrestleMania heading to Saudi Arabia and shared his enthusiasm for the scale of the event.

“Well, I can tell you that I’m excited for the brand of WrestleMania. I’m excited for the Kingdom because that is a big show. And I’m also excited not only for the brand, but I’m excited for our athletes to be able to participate in an event like that and that is a global event and so I can’t wait.”

While stopping short of confirming an appearance, The Rock hinted that discussions are ongoing and remain positive.

“In terms of the conversations. Well, it’s all good. It will always be good. That’s amazing. Thank you so much. Thanks for having me. Thank you, brother.”

Behind the scenes, the interest appears to be very real. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, officials in Saudi Arabia have had The Rock at the top of their wish list since WrestleMania 43 was first announced.

It was further noted that if The Rock agrees to step back into the ring, the offer on the table would be the largest financial deal ever made for a single professional wrestling appearance.

As plans for WrestleMania 43 continue to take shape, all eyes remain on whether The People’s Champion will ultimately make history once again on WWE’s biggest stage.

