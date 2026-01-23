×
Why WWE Is Reluctant To Change Cody Rhodes’ Character Right Now

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 23, 2026
Cody Rhodes continues to be one of the most talked about stars in WWE, especially as the road to WrestleMania 42 begins to take shape. Just as was often the case during his run in All Elite Wrestling, a section of fans has been vocal about wanting to see The American Nightmare embrace a heel turn.

That conversation has only grown louder following Rhodes losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. While Rhodes remains hugely popular with live crowds, some believe a darker edge could freshen up his character heading into WWE’s biggest event of the year.

However, that does not appear to be the direction the company is planning to go. Speaking in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there are currently no plans within WWE to turn Cody Rhodes heel.

The report notes that any potential character shift would only be considered if the company felt it was absolutely necessary. One of the key reasons for maintaining Rhodes as a babyface is his continued success in merchandise sales, an area WWE is reportedly unwilling to disrupt at this stage.

For now, Cody Rhodes looks set to remain the heroic face fans see each week, with WWE content to ride the wave of his popularity rather than reinvent him ahead of WrestleMania season.

