Backstage Details On Elayna Black’s TNA Wrestling Contract

Elayna Black is officially TNA Wrestling bound.

Black made her surprise debut on the premiere episode of Impact on AMC this week, immediately signaling that her return to the ring was more than a one night cameo. The former NXT standout, previously known to fans as Cora Jade, stepped back into the spotlight after months away from wrestling, and the moment was positioned as a major statement for TNA’s new era.

That appearance was quickly followed by confirmation that Black is now a full time member of the TNA roster. She has signed a one year deal that will keep her with the company through 2026, firmly locking her into plans moving forward. Her arrival was treated as a headline moment on the broadcast and was introduced by Daria Rae, formerly known as Sonya Deville, who had just been established as a new authority figure on TNA television moments earlier.

The on screen alignment immediately places Black in a position of influence within the Knockouts division, suggesting she will be a key player rather than eased back in. TNA appears eager to spotlight her as part of its relaunch on a new platform and in front of a broader audience.

Black’s return comes after a turbulent year. She was released from WWE last May during widespread roster cuts and had previously found success in NXT, including a run as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. After briefly resurfacing on the independent scene, she stepped away from wrestling altogether last summer, choosing to focus on her health and personal well being.

At the time, Black spoke candidly about why she needed distance from the business.

“It’s no longer good for my mental health and I’ll never know if that love for it I once had will return if I don’t step away,” she said. “I’m gonna take the rest of the year to take care of me and go from there.”

