Mustafa Ali Reveals Nasty Injury Following Genesis Victory

Mustafa Ali walked away with the victory at TNA Genesis, but the win came at a brutal personal cost. The event took place last night at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, and while Ali had his hand raised early on the card, the aftermath quickly became the real story.

In the second match of the night, Mustafa Ali went one on one with Elijah in a fast paced contest that ran just over nine minutes. Ali was flanked at ringside by Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, and Special Agent 0, and their presence played a key role down the stretch. The closing moments saw Ali grab a guitar and smash it across Elijah’s back, allowing him to score the controversial pinfall victory.

The celebration did not last long. Shortly after the match, Ali took to social media to reveal the physical damage he suffered during the bout. He shared a graphic image of his injured toe, showing the nail nearly torn off and surrounded by dried blood, underlining just how painful the night had been.

At this stage, there is no word on whether the injury will force Ali to miss time or if he plans to continue competing through the pain. What is clear is that his win at TNA Genesis came with a very real price.

You can view the injury here (CONTENT WARNING).

