WWE Adjusts Tryout Focus Amid Criticism Of Triple H Booking

WWE recently held a five day tryout camp in Orlando, and a new report suggests there was a very deliberate focus behind the talent selection process.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE placed particular emphasis on black male talent and bodybuilders during the sessions. The approach was described as a direct response to ongoing criticism aimed at Paul Triple H Levesque and his handling of black male stars on television.

Meltzer noted that the company is aware of the conversation surrounding its booking and is actively looking to shift perception. He explained that the strategy behind the tryout was intentional, stating that the focus was put firmly on black male performers and physiques traditionally associated with bodybuilders. This was framed as part of a wider effort to address claims that Levesque does not consistently push black male talent. Recent main roster and NXT call ups such as Oba Femi, Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans were also pointed to as examples of WWE trying to quiet that criticism.

The tryout also reflected a noticeable change in recruitment philosophy. Rather than leaning heavily on the college athlete pipeline that has defined recent years, WWE reportedly brought in more wrestlers with independent experience. This signals a possible shift back toward performers who already have time in the ring, as opposed to those starting entirely from scratch.

Several names from the independent scene and beyond were said to be in attendance. The reported list of male participants included Starboy Charlie, Leon Lokombo, LaBron Kozone, Manny Lo, Jariel Rivera, Manny House, Jack Pasquale, Blade Brown, Tyler Jordan, Jeremiah Lakheani, James Karnik, Bruss Hamilton, Ben Finnesseth, and former TNA standout Bhupinder Gujjar.

