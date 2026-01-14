×
John Skyler Staying With TNA After Simple Contract Renewal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 14, 2026
John Skyler Staying With TNA After Simple Contract Renewal

As TNA Wrestling prepares for a major new chapter with its iMPACT debut on AMC, the company has quietly secured another piece of the puzzle. John Skyler has confirmed that he is staying put.

The Order 4 member revealed on Busted Open Radio that he has signed a new contract with TNA Wrestling, and the process could not have been more straightforward. Speaking with host David LaGreca alongside Tommy Dreamer, Skyler shared that the deal came together during a brief phone call with Dreamer himself.

According to Skyler, there was no long back and forth or drawn out discussion. Dreamer simply checked in, confirmed Skyler’s contract timeline, and made an offer on the spot.

“I was getting ready to walk out my front door to go to the gym… I pick up the phone and I hear on the other end, ‘Yo. What’s going on?’ I said, ‘What’s up Tommy?’ He goes, ‘Is your contract coming up in December?’ And I said, ‘Yes, it is.’ And he goes, ‘Cool, thanks for telling me. How about this amount of money to stay?’ And I said, ‘Sounds good to me.’ ‘Sweet. Thanks for negotiating. I’ll talk to you later,’ and that was it.”

Dreamer backed up the story live on the show, joking about how simple the exchange was and referring to it as their “big negotiation.” With TNA entering a high profile television era, Skyler’s re signing adds another familiar name to the company’s plans moving forward.

