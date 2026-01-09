×
Ted DiBiase Jr Remains Silent As Federal Trial Gets Underway

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 09, 2026
Ted DiBiase Jr. officially went to trial on January 7 2026 but it was his silence outside the courtroom that immediately drew attention.

Following the first day of proceedings the former WWE star was approached by reporters outside the courthouse. When asked how the opening day went and whether he took offense to being labeled a greedy conman who manipulated others DiBiase offered no response. He walked away without answering a single question.

Inside the courtroom jurors were seated and opening statements were delivered as both sides laid out sharply different versions of the case. Prosecutors allege DiBiase stole millions of dollars in federal welfare funds intended for low income families. The government claims the money was routed through shell companies and used for personal expenses including a home vehicle and boat.

DiBiase’s defense pushed back immediately by highlighting what they describe as extensive video evidence. According to the defense more than 47 hours of footage shows DiBiase conducting legitimate training sessions tied to the contracts at the center of the case.

“The indictment states that DiBiase did not provide and did not intend to provide social services. This is belied by copious video footage that the United States just produced,” the defense previously stated when successfully requesting a delay to review the material.

DiBiase is facing 13 federal charges including conspiracy wire fraud theft concerning federal programs and money laundering. If convicted on all counts he could receive a sentence of up to 45 years in prison. The trial is expected to run for at least three weeks as evidence and witness testimony continue.

