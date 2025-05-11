Wrestling World Pays Tribute to ECW Legend Sabu as Rob Van Dam, Francine, and The Sandman Lead Tributes

The professional wrestling community is paying heartfelt tribute to one of its most iconic and influential figures following the passing of ECW legend Sabu at the age of 60.

Known for revolutionizing the hardcore wrestling style and pushing physical limits in ways few dared, Sabu—real name Terry Brunk—left an indelible legacy on the industry. Tributes poured in from fellow wrestlers, promotions, and fans alike, with many sharing memories, personal messages, and emotional farewells.

Rob Van Dam, Sabu’s longtime friend and tag team partner, simply posted the iconic finger-pointing emoji in remembrance, a gesture closely associated with Sabu.

AEW issued an official statement honoring Sabu’s legacy:

“From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

Francine, one of ECW’s most recognized personalities, shared, “My heart is broken. Rest in peace to my friend Sabu. I love you always.”

The Sandman Podcast posted: “Sabu was a true pioneer in the industry, and beyond his transformative style, a kind and generous man often looking to help other wrestlers. There will never be another Sabu.”

Brian Heffron, better known as The Blue Meanie, expressed his devastation, writing, “Rest In Peace Sabu… Thank you, I love you, I'll miss you… I'm totally devastated.”

Matt Cardona, known for his love of wrestling’s extreme past, called him “A true f***ing legend!”

CW Anderson reflected on their shared history in ECW: “Lost another ECW brother today. Rest in Power Sabu. Always an honor to have shared the ring with you.”

Brett Lauderdale, promoter of GCW, described Sabu as “a pioneer, a rebel, and an outsider,” emphasizing that his influence transcended generations.

Game Changer Wrestling echoed that sentiment, stating: “He inspired so many that stepped inside a GCW ring and he will continue to inspire for generations to come. His legacy will last forever and he will never be forgotten. Long Live SABU ☝️”

Others shared personal memories. Wrestler KJ Orso, formerly known as Fuego Del Sol, posted a blurry photo with the legend, writing, “The memories and moments will live in my mind clear as day forever.”

Independent promoter John Thorne summed up a generation’s sentiment with, “Every 90’s kid’s favorite wrestler. #Sabu”

And AEW star Sammy Guevara recalled a specific moment: “Watching you put Cena through a table blew little kid me’s mind… Rest easy Legend!”