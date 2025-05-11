Remembering Sabu: 5 Legendary Matches That Defined a Hardcore Icon

The world of professional wrestling is paying tribute to one of its most fearless and groundbreaking performers, as ECW legend Sabu has passed away at the age of 60. Known for his unrelenting drive, high-risk offense, and unmatched willingness to sacrifice his body, Sabu helped shape the identity of hardcore wrestling. These five matches serve as a testament to the chaos, artistry, and heart he brought to the ring every night.



Sabu vs. Terry Funk – ECW Born to be Wired (1997)

A match so brutal it was reportedly banned from being replicated in ECW ever again. Taking place in the now-legendary ECW Arena, Sabu and Terry Funk competed in a No Ropes Barbed Wire Match for the ECW World Heavyweight Championship. Rather than traditional ring ropes, barbed wire surrounded the ring, instantly raising the stakes. The violence escalated throughout, with Sabu tearing open his bicep and taping it mid-match to continue fighting. The two men became physically entangled in barbed wire by the end, a haunting image symbolic of Sabu’s commitment to his craft. The match ended in a victory for Sabu, but more than that, it became the stuff of hardcore folklore.



Sabu vs. Rob Van Dam – ECW Hardcore Heaven (1996)

While Sabu and RVD would go on to become ECW World Tag Team Champions and close allies, their rivalry in 1996 was one of the most athletically thrilling in ECW history. At Hardcore Heaven, the two men combined high-flying innovation with stiff chair shots and weapon-assisted moves in a match that wowed fans with its pace and daring. The chemistry between them was electric, and this bout elevated both performers in the eyes of the hardcore faithful. It was a defining clash that captured the reckless athleticism of ECW’s golden era.



Sabu vs. Taz – ECW Barely Legal (1997)

Years in the making, this dream match finally took place at ECW’s first-ever pay-per-view, and it did not disappoint. Taz and Sabu had been on a collision course, with Taz repeatedly calling him out for months, building anticipation to a fever pitch. When they finally met, it was a physical, gritty affair that emphasized intensity over spectacle. Taz ultimately forced Sabu to pass out in the Tazmission, but the post-match respect handshake and betrayal by RVD and Bill Alfonso gave the story a lasting legacy. For ECW fans, this match was a true main-event moment.

Sabu vs. Rey Mysterio – ECW One Night Stand (2006)

On a night that celebrated ECW’s past in a WWE setting, Sabu returned to the national spotlight by facing World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio in a cross-brand dream match. The two high-flyers blended their unique styles in a match that saw Sabu deliver signature aerial offense, including a leaping DDT through a table. Unfortunately, the match ended in a no-contest after a double table spot left both men unable to continue, but the moment nonetheless demonstrated that even in a modern WWE setting, Sabu’s edge and unpredictability remained unmatched.

Sabu vs. 2 Cold Scorpio – ECW Cyberslam (1996)

This hidden gem is often cited by longtime fans as one of Sabu’s most underappreciated performances. Facing off against 2 Cold Scorpio—an agile and technically skilled high-flier—Sabu had to adapt his style to match Scorpio’s technical pacing. The result was a unique blend of athleticism and hardcore chaos, with both men using chairs, aerial assaults, and smooth counters. The match served as a reminder that Sabu was not just a daredevil; he was also a storyteller who could adapt to any opponent’s style and still make the match his own.

Sabu may be gone, but these matches—and countless others—ensure his legend will live forever in the hearts of fans around the world.