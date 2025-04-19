×
CJ Perry (Lana) Signs With Paradigm Talent Agency

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
CJ Perry (Lana) Signs With Paradigm Talent Agency

CJ Perry, best known to wrestling fans as Lana during her time in WWE, has officially signed with Paradigm Talent Agency.

The agency shared the news through a social media announcement, marking a new chapter in Perry’s post-WWE career. With a diverse skill set that includes acting, producing, digital strategy, and content creation, Perry continues to expand her presence in the entertainment world.

In an official statement, Paradigm expressed their excitement over the new partnership, stating:
"Paradigm is thrilled to welcome the amazing CJ Perry to the roster! CJ is an accomplished actress, content creator, digital strategist and producer. We’re excited to collaborate with her across scripted, unscripted, and digital platforms."

This move signals Perry’s continued evolution in the entertainment industry as she builds on her experience and ventures into new creative spaces.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paradigm Talent Agency (@paradigmtalentagency)



