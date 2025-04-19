×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Power Couple Possibly Reuniting on Screen at WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
WWE Power Couple Possibly Reuniting on Screen at WrestleMania 41

Rumors surrounding Miro—known to WWE fans as Rusev—have gained serious traction in recent days, following reports that he has signed a new deal with the promotion. The speculation was further fueled when Big E all but confirmed the news during a recent appearance, strongly suggesting the former AEW talent is WWE-bound once again.

Adding even more intrigue to the story, there is now speculation that Rusev's wife, CJ Perry—better known to WWE audiences as Lana—may also be returning alongside him. While nothing has been officially announced, PWInsider offered a brief update on her status, reporting that Perry is currently in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41. Sources indicate she has signed a new Legends contract with WWE, potentially paving the way for an on-screen reunion.

It is currently unclear how WWE plans to reintroduce Rusev on television or whether Lana will play a role in his return. However, with WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, the timing seems ideal for a surprise comeback.

In related WrestleMania news, Randy Orton has revealed he will issue an open challenge at the event. This announcement comes in the wake of Kevin Owens being pulled from their originally planned match due to a neck injury.

While WWE has yet to confirm any plans, many believe a showdown between Orton and Rusev could be one way to reintroduce the former United States Champion.

Triple H Once Threatened to Quit WWE After Frustrating Match With Ahmed Johnson

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has opened up about a rare moment in his WWE career when he nearly walked away from the company due to …

— Ben Kerin Apr 19, 2025 06:13AM

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Apr. 19th at 1:00 PM

Airing on Peacock

#stand amp deliver

Busted Open Party

Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 2:00 PM

#busted open

WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 8:00 PM

Airing on WWE Network

#wrestlemania

WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on WWE Network

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Free Admission

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy