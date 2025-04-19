WWE Power Couple Possibly Reuniting on Screen at WrestleMania 41

Rumors surrounding Miro—known to WWE fans as Rusev—have gained serious traction in recent days, following reports that he has signed a new deal with the promotion. The speculation was further fueled when Big E all but confirmed the news during a recent appearance, strongly suggesting the former AEW talent is WWE-bound once again.

Adding even more intrigue to the story, there is now speculation that Rusev's wife, CJ Perry—better known to WWE audiences as Lana—may also be returning alongside him. While nothing has been officially announced, PWInsider offered a brief update on her status, reporting that Perry is currently in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41. Sources indicate she has signed a new Legends contract with WWE, potentially paving the way for an on-screen reunion.

It is currently unclear how WWE plans to reintroduce Rusev on television or whether Lana will play a role in his return. However, with WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, the timing seems ideal for a surprise comeback.

In related WrestleMania news, Randy Orton has revealed he will issue an open challenge at the event. This announcement comes in the wake of Kevin Owens being pulled from their originally planned match due to a neck injury.

While WWE has yet to confirm any plans, many believe a showdown between Orton and Rusev could be one way to reintroduce the former United States Champion.