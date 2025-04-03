Full AEW Dynasty Card Unveiled with New Owen Cup Matches Officially Added

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
AEW Dynasty is set to take place this Sunday at 8PM ET, live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The highly anticipated pay-per-view will be headlined by Jon Moxley putting the AEW World Championship on the line against Swerve Strickland in what promises to be a hard-hitting main event.
On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, several new matches were made official for the event, rounding out what is shaping up to be a stacked card across multiple divisions and championship scenes.
Here is the updated match lineup for AEW Dynasty:
AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW Women’s Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne
AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole
AEW Trios Championships: Death Riders (PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler YUTA) (c) vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler & COPE
Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight
Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Mercedes Monè vs. Julia Hart
Mask vs. Title - ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido
AEW International Championship - Triple Threat Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
AEW Tag Team Championships: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
