Full AEW Dynasty Card Unveiled with New Owen Cup Matches Officially Added

AEW Dynasty is set to take place this Sunday at 8PM ET, live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The highly anticipated pay-per-view will be headlined by Jon Moxley putting the AEW World Championship on the line against Swerve Strickland in what promises to be a hard-hitting main event.

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, several new matches were made official for the event, rounding out what is shaping up to be a stacked card across multiple divisions and championship scenes.

Here is the updated match lineup for AEW Dynasty: