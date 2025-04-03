WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Full AEW Dynasty Card Unveiled with New Owen Cup Matches Officially Added

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 03, 2025

AEW Dynasty is set to take place this Sunday at 8PM ET, live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The highly anticipated pay-per-view will be headlined by Jon Moxley putting the AEW World Championship on the line against Swerve Strickland in what promises to be a hard-hitting main event.

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, several new matches were made official for the event, rounding out what is shaping up to be a stacked card across multiple divisions and championship scenes.

Here is the updated match lineup for AEW Dynasty:

  • AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

  • AEW Women’s Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

  • AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

  • AEW Trios Championships: Death Riders (PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler YUTA) (c) vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler & COPE

  • Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

  • Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Mercedes Monè vs. Julia Hart

  • Mask vs. Title - ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

  • AEW International Championship - Triple Threat Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

  • AEW Tag Team Championships: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

