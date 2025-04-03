SPOILERS from AEW Collision and ROH TV Taping in Peoria

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The following are spoiler results for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision as well as a future edition of Ring of Honor TV, both of which were taped Wednesday night after AEW Dynamite in Peoria, Illinois.

In action for Ring of Honor TV, the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions—Dustin Rhodes, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich—were successful in non-title competition. The trio picked up a victory over Dominic Garrini, Kevin Ku, and a third enhancement talent in a bout that, while energetic, was notably uneven. The inexperience of the opposing team was evident throughout, making the match somewhat disjointed, though the Von Erichs held their own. Marshall Von Erich scored the pinfall after executing a claw hold into an airplane spin, followed by a claw slam.

Moving on to AEW Collision, the commentary desk featured Tony Schiavone, who was joined by Don Callis, filling in for Nigel McGuinness.

In tag team action, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita took on the powerful duo of Powerhouse Hobbs and Tomohiro Ishii, who was accompanied by Rocky Romero. The hard-hitting match saw Fletcher and Takeshita work cohesively, eventually isolating Ishii. Fletcher secured the win after delivering back-to-back Protodrivers to Ishii. The two celebrated their victory by posing at ringside with a fan dressed as Don Callis.

Elsewhere on the show, it was announced that Max Caster will issue another open challenge this Sunday at AEW Dynasty. However, on Collision, his open challenge was answered by Mark Briscoe. Briscoe wasted no time, making quick work of Caster and pinning him after hitting the Jay Driller. Briscoe then crawled up the ramp in dramatic fashion, drawing cheers from the crowd.

In singles competition, PAC faced Cash Wheeler in a technically sound and competitive match. Late in the bout, Claudio Castagnoli made his way to ringside but was intercepted by Cope, leading to a ringside brawl. The situation escalated when Dax Harwood entered the ring, only to be blindsided by Wheeler Yuta. Cash retaliated by hitting Yuta with a piledriver, but in the ensuing chaos, PAC caught Wheeler in a crucifix pin to earn the win. After the dust settled, Cope, Dax, and Cash shared a moment of mutual respect, shaking hands and embracing.

Backstage, a pre-taped segment aired featuring Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa, who sat down for a tense interview regarding their upcoming match in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. While both initially claimed there were no personal issues, the conversation quickly turned heated, showing that tensions were bubbling beneath the surface.

In another tag team bout, Top Flight faced the team of CRU, represented by Lio Rush and Action Andretti. The match opened with a surprise attack, as Leila Grey distracted the opponents, allowing Dante and Darius Martin to strike from behind. The high-energy bout concluded when Dante pinned Andretti using a crucifix pin—mirroring the finish from the PAC vs. Wheeler match earlier. Following the contest, AR Fox ran out to celebrate with Top Flight, but the moment was cut short when Nick Wayne appeared and aided CRU in attacking Fox and the Martin brothers, leaving them laid out.

Backstage tensions continued to build as Harley Cameron, Mercedes Moné, and Mini Moné were shown stretching and exchanging heated words ahead of their tag team match later in the evening.

In singles action, “Speedball” Mike Bailey picked up a victory over Dralistico, who was accompanied by Beast Mortos. Bailey sealed the win with a spinning heel kick in a fast-paced contest. During commentary, Ricochet observed the match closely and later entered the ring post-match, attacking Bailey from behind with a low blow and leaving him down in the ring.

In the women’s division main event, Julia Hart teamed with Athena to take on the unlikely duo of Mercedes Moné and Harley Cameron. Hart forced Cameron to submit to the Octopus Hold, but the bigger story came from Moné’s behavior. As her partner struggled in the submission, Mercedes chose not to make the save and instead backed up the ramp, watching from a distance. Despite that, the match showcased strong chemistry between Athena and Moné when they did clash. Athena impressed with a double fallaway slam on both opponents, and Julia Hart soared from the ring post onto the other three women in a memorable moment that capped off the match.