WWE to Release WrestleMania 9 Documentary Becoming A Spectacle on Peacock

WWE fans can anticipate an exciting new addition to Peacock in the coming weeks as a fresh documentary focusing on WrestleMania 9 is set to be released. The project will take an in-depth look at the 1993 spectacle held at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, a show remembered for its unique outdoor presentation and unexpected ending.

The documentary, titled Becoming A Spectacle, will chronicle the controversial and theatrical night where Hulk Hogan left the event as WWF Champion, moments after Yokozuna had just captured the title from Bret “Hitman” Hart. The abrupt title change remains one of the most debated moments in WrestleMania history.

The documentary is expected to feature interviews with several key stars who competed at WrestleMania 9, including Shawn Michaels, The Steiner Brothers, Lex Luger, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Bret Hart. With WrestleMania 41 also heading to Las Vegas, the retrospective provides a fitting and timely look back at one of WWE’s most visually iconic events.