WWE Interested in Bringing Miro Back, But No Return Expected Soon

Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, may be on the radar for a return to the company, but fans should not expect it to happen immediately.

Following his recent release from AEW, there has been internal interest from WWE regarding a possible comeback for the Bulgarian Brute. Miro was previously with WWE from 2010 until 2020, when he was released as part of pandemic-era budget cuts. During his time in WWE, he was a three-time United States Champion and became widely popular through his memorable "Rusev Day" run in 2018 and a high-profile match against John Cena at WrestleMania 31.

According to the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, while WWE has discussed creative ideas for Miro, a return is not currently expected to happen in the immediate future.

“We are told there is interest within WWE to bring back Miro, aka the former Rusev, to the company. One source said nothing is currently imminent, with the expectation that a deal could be reached towards the end of the calendar year,” it was stated. “TC, again, we do not expect anything imminent, anything over the next few months before we end this 2025 expect to see Rusev back.”