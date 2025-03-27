Mark Shunock Named New WWE SmackDown Ring Announcer

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mark Shunock has officially been named the new ring announcer for WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown.

He takes over from Lillian Garcia, who recently stepped in following Samantha Irvin’s departure from the company. Garcia concluded her run as SmackDown announcer last week but will remain with WWE to announce for Saturday Night’s Main Event going forward.

Shunock shared the news on social media, expressing his excitement about the opportunity and upcoming debut.

“Stepping into a new ring with @WWE. Thrilled to join Friday Night SmackDown. Mark ‘Nash’ will see you tomorrow night at @TheO2. #WWE #WWESmackDown #SmackDown #RingAnnouncer.”

Prior to joining WWE, Shunock built a career as a ring announcer for Top Rank Boxing and served as an in-arena host for the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.