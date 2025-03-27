WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Mark Shunock Named New WWE SmackDown Ring Announcer

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 27, 2025

Mark Shunock Named New WWE SmackDown Ring Announcer

Mark Shunock has officially been named the new ring announcer for WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown.

He takes over from Lillian Garcia, who recently stepped in following Samantha Irvin’s departure from the company. Garcia concluded her run as SmackDown announcer last week but will remain with WWE to announce for Saturday Night’s Main Event going forward.

Shunock shared the news on social media, expressing his excitement about the opportunity and upcoming debut.

“Stepping into a new ring with @WWE. Thrilled to join Friday Night SmackDown. Mark ‘Nash’ will see you tomorrow night at @TheO2. #WWE #WWESmackDown #SmackDown #RingAnnouncer.”

Prior to joining WWE, Shunock built a career as a ring announcer for Top Rank Boxing and served as an in-arena host for the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.


#wwe #mark shunock #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π