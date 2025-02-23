WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Miro Returns to Wrestling, Fueling WWE Speculation Over Future Plans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 23, 2025

Miro returned to in‐ring competition only a few weeks following his release from AEW. Although he had been in excellent health and prepared to compete, discussions regarding creative opportunities had been ongoing throughout 2024 until communication ceased, as reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. Fightful reported that the matter had become “radio silent” some time before his release. Insiders within AEW revealed that Miro had not been considered for any creative projects for six months, leading many to believe that his return to the company was unlikely.

Meanwhile, WWE is believed to be interested in re‐signing Miro, who had previously been employed by the company before joining AEW in 2020. As reported by Dave Meltzer, WWE had engaged in discussions regarding creative opportunities for Miro; however, it remains unclear when he will return to WWE or if he has already signed a contract. Miro made his in‐ring comeback on February 22nd at a Qatar Pro Wrestling event held in Doha, Qatar, where he faced AAA Mega Champion Alberto Del Río.

