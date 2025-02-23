Miro Returns to Wrestling, Fueling WWE Speculation Over Future Plans

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Miro returned to in‐ring competition only a few weeks following his release from AEW. Although he had been in excellent health and prepared to compete, discussions regarding creative opportunities had been ongoing throughout 2024 until communication ceased, as reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. Fightful reported that the matter had become “radio silent” some time before his release. Insiders within AEW revealed that Miro had not been considered for any creative projects for six months, leading many to believe that his return to the company was unlikely.

Meanwhile, WWE is believed to be interested in re‐signing Miro, who had previously been employed by the company before joining AEW in 2020. As reported by Dave Meltzer, WWE had engaged in discussions regarding creative opportunities for Miro; however, it remains unclear when he will return to WWE or if he has already signed a contract. Miro made his in‐ring comeback on February 22nd at a Qatar Pro Wrestling event held in Doha, Qatar, where he faced AAA Mega Champion Alberto Del Río.