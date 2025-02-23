Visa Issues Postpone Speedball Mike Bailey's AEW Debut

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On Saturday during AEW Collision, a vignette aired that hyped the forthcoming arrival of Speedball Mike Bailey to AEW. Although he has not announced an official debut date, fans can anticipate his presence in the promotion. Bailey’s contract with TNA Wrestling reached its expiration at the end of the previous year, with his final appearance having occurred in late October. Due to contractual stipulations, he was unable to sign with any promotion until the new year began on January 1st.

During his period of free agency, multiple sources reported that both AEW and WWE expressed interest in signing him. Ultimately, Bailey chose to sign a multi-deal agreement with AEW. However, his highly anticipated debut has been postponed as a result of ongoing visa processing challenges. Bailey was represented by an agent who played an instrumental role in finalizing the new agreement and ensuring a professional transition.