Game Changer Wrestling Set to Make Historic Debut in Alaska

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) is set to break new ground later this year as the promotion makes its first-ever trip to Alaska. The company announced that it will be heading to "The Last Frontier" on October 4, 2025, with a live event in Anchorage.

This marks another major milestone for GCW, which has steadily expanded its reach in recent years. The promotion has held shows in prestigious venues such as the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City and even ventured overseas to London, England. However, this upcoming event in Alaska is one of its most ambitious moves yet, as the independent wrestling scene in the state has been relatively unexplored.

While the venue for the event has yet to be confirmed, GCW has assured fans that the show will be available for live streaming on TrillerTV. The promotion made the announcement on social media, sharing the following message:

"Breaking: GCW comes to ALASKA for the first time in October 2025! Saturday, October 4th – Anchorage, Alaska. Tickets and additional info coming soon… Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+."

With GCW continuing to push boundaries and bring its brand of high-energy independent wrestling to new territories, this upcoming event is poised to be a landmark moment in the promotion’s history.