WWE Removes Marijuana from Banned Substance List

During a recent appearance on The Speakeezy podcast, Michin shared her thoughts on various subjects, including the evolving stance on marijuana use in professional wrestling.

She revealed that WWE has grown more accepting of marijuana, noting that it was removed from the company’s banned substances list a few years ago.

Michin stated, "Because it’s [marijuana] more legal, they’ve kind of accepted it. So before, that used to be…marijuana used to be on the drug list, and they took that off a couple [of] years ago."

This move aligns with a broader shift in societal and corporate perspectives on marijuana, recognizing its potential benefits, including pain relief and mental health support. WWE's stance allows talent to make their own choices regarding its use, reflecting a more progressive approach within the industry.