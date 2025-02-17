WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Removes Marijuana from Banned Substance List

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 17, 2025

During a recent appearance on The Speakeezy podcast, Michin shared her thoughts on various subjects, including the evolving stance on marijuana use in professional wrestling.

She revealed that WWE has grown more accepting of marijuana, noting that it was removed from the company’s banned substances list a few years ago.

Michin stated, "Because it’s [marijuana] more legal, they’ve kind of accepted it. So before, that used to be…marijuana used to be on the drug list, and they took that off a couple [of] years ago."

This move aligns with a broader shift in societal and corporate perspectives on marijuana, recognizing its potential benefits, including pain relief and mental health support. WWE's stance allows talent to make their own choices regarding its use, reflecting a more progressive approach within the industry.


