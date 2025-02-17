MVP Addresses Critics: The Hurt Syndicate’s Mission in AEW

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a recent interview with The Huge Pop Podcast, AEW star and member of The Hurt Syndicate, MVP, opened up about the faction’s vision for AEW and their long-term strategy. He addressed critics on social media, emphasizing that their approach is carefully thought out and designed to leave a lasting impact on the company.

MVP dismissed online speculation about The Hurt Syndicate’s role in AEW, stating, “We know what we’re doing. I see the idiots on social media making their uninformed comments. At the end of the day, we have a plan, and our plan is to make some stars on the way out. There is a difference between putting guys over and making stars. People who are intelligent and really understand how the business works, they understand that we have to build that equity in our group to transfer that equity to the younger stars that we want to make on the way out.”

Further elaborating on their approach, MVP explained that their goal is not just to dominate but to establish a lasting legacy that benefits AEW’s future. “We’re not trying to run the scene, yes, we are, but we’re building that equity so we can make stars and can give back to the younger generation and younger talent that you’re going to enjoy when we’re gone in two, three, or four years. It’s business, and it’s always been about business for us, but intelligent business.”

MVP’s comments reinforce the idea that The Hurt Syndicate is positioning itself as a force in AEW, not just for immediate success but to shape the next generation of stars before they eventually step away from the ring.