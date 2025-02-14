Michelle McCool To Be Inducated into WWE Hall Of Fame

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Michelle McCool is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

The announcement was made during today’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up. McCool appeared on the show alongside her husband, The Undertaker, when WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a surprise appearance via video to reveal the news.

McCool began her WWE career in 2004 as a competitor in the WWE Diva Search. She made her in-ring debut in 2005, teaming with Big Show, and later adopted a teacher persona as part of her character development. Over her career, McCool captured the WWE Divas Championship twice and the WWE Women’s Championship twice, becoming the first woman to hold both titles.

In 2010, she unified the two championships to become the inaugural and only WWE Unified Divas Champion. McCool also formed a popular tag team with Layla, known as LayCool. She retired from professional wrestling in 2011 but has made occasional in-ring appearances since then.

Triple H will serve as the headliner for the Class of 2025. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for April 18, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the night before WrestleMania 41. The event will stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix in most international markets