John Cena’s "Wipeout" Game Show on TBS Gets the Axe

The "Wipeout" game show on TBS, hosted by John Cena and Nicole Byer, with Camille Kostek as the field host, has officially been canceled.

On Monday, Jason Sarlanis, President of TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID & HLN, Linear, and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, confirmed during a keynote session at the Realscreen Summit in Miami that the show has come to an end after three seasons. According to Deadline, Sarlanis mentioned that the cost of producing the show was not enough to justify its continuation.

The revival of the series first aired in April 2021, but the original "Wipeout" premiered on ABC in 2008. The show's format included various twists and challenges designed to test the competitors, leading to some unforgettable falls.

A description of the show read: “With updated courses that are bigger and wetter than ever and a special appearance from someone 'Wipeout' fans will be sure to recognize, each episode features a collection of new contestants racing their way through water, slime, mud, and the series’ iconic big red balls for the chance to win a grand prize of $25,000.”

Alongside "Wipeout," "The Cube" was also canceled by the network. Cena is set to return to WWE at the Elimination Chamber event next month.