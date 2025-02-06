Reason Behind Roman Reigns' Absence from WWE TV for the Foreseeable Future

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

This week on WWE Raw, Michael Cole made a major announcement, revealing that Roman Reigns will be "out of action for the foreseeable future." However, no specific reasons for Reigns’ absence were provided, sparking plenty of speculation regarding the future of The Tribal Chief.

Rumors had begun circulating after the Royal Rumble that Reigns might be injured, but there has been no confirmation of that. During a recent press conference, Triple H made it clear that there were no significant injuries resulting from the event.

Despite Cole’s announcement suggesting an indefinite hiatus for Reigns, a report from PWInsider indicates that this may be part of a storyline to temporarily remove Reigns from television. According to PWInsider, the "out of action" statement is meant to explain his short-term absence, rather than signal a long-term break from WWE programming.

The same report hints that the current long-term plan for WrestleMania 41 is a major Triple Threat match featuring Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. This could mean that Reigns’ current absence is part of a strategic effort to build excitement for his return ahead of the event.

In addition, the other major match for WrestleMania looks like it will be John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. Cena would need to win the Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at this milestone 17th World Title victory.