Triple H Reveals WWE Considered Moving Raw Off Monday Nights for Netflix Transition

For over 30 years, Raw has held its traditional Monday night timeslot, occasionally being preempted but consistently going head-to-head with NFL's Monday Night Football. The competition between these two juggernauts has been a hallmark of the show’s legacy.

In a recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed whether the company considered moving Raw to another night as part of the transition to Netflix.

“One of the things working best in WWE with the team of Nick [Khan], Lee Fitting, and many others, we’re all looking at what is the best way to do it," Triple H explained. "Forget what we have and what’s on the table. Let’s look at it with fresh eyes and say, ‘If we were building this ground up, what would we do and how would we do it?’ Take all the things we know and factor in the whys and hows. Monday night was contemplated. Is that a move off of Monday? Is it stay on Monday? It’s also a 30-plus-year tradition. You have to factor that in. Plus, the business model and everything else."

Triple H emphasized that after weighing all options with Netflix and internal stakeholders, the decision was made to preserve the long-standing tradition of Monday nights. "I’m a big believer that you can work around all of those things. We weighed all of it out, as we always do, with the partners and ourselves, and we determined what was best, and what was best was staying on Monday. You can move and understand the global nature of WWE and Netflix. Yes, Monday is NFL, but that is not a factor in a lot of the world. There were a lot of factors heavily weighed.”