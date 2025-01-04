Will The Rock Appear on WWE Raw Netflix Premiere? Here’s What We Know.

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The WWE has not officially confirmed whether The Rock will appear on Monday’s Raw on Netflix premiere episode, set to take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. However, numerous indications suggest that he could make an appearance.

WrestleVotes previously reported that The Rock is expected to be at the show. This could potentially kick off the buildup for a match at WrestleMania 41, as top WWE officials reportedly believe he will compete. That said, The Rock has not yet finalized his plans for a return to the ring.

In addition to this speculation, The Rock will be a presenter at the 2025 Golden Globes, which will take place this Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The awards show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Notably, “Moana 2” is nominated for Best Picture at the Golden Globes. The Rock, who voiced Maui in the animated film, shared his excitement about the nomination on Instagram. He wrote:

"We CHEE HOO’n all night this Sunday — As always, I’ll have fun presenting, but more importantly – having MOANA 2 nominated for Best Picture is so special and humbling, as it represents this global embrace of our Polynesian culture and people. As the character, “Maui” and producer, this is a very cool and special night. We say it loud and proud.”

The Rock's busy weekend could set the stage for an exciting year ahead both in Hollywood and potentially in WWE.