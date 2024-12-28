WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Superstar Omos Set for Pro Wrestling NOAH Debut at New Year 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2024

WWE Superstar Omos Set for Pro Wrestling NOAH Debut at New Year 2025

Omos, the towering WWE Superstar, is set to make his mark in Japan as part of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year 2025 event. During a press conference, the Japanese promotion confirmed that Omos will team with Jack Morris to challenge Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura for the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Championship on January 1st.

Speaking at the press conference, Omos expressed his ambition: “I want to leave my mark on this country as a giant. [If I win], I’ll aim for more titles.”

This match marks Omos’ first in-ring appearance since competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 5th episode of SmackDown.

Diamond Dallas Page: "I Should Have Beaten Goldberg in WCW"

Diamond Dallas Page believes he should have defeated Goldberg during their time in WCW. Despite facing Goldberg multiple times, Page never s [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 28, 2024 01:29PM


Tags: #wwe #pro wrestling noah #noah #omos

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90814/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π