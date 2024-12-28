WWE Superstar Omos Set for Pro Wrestling NOAH Debut at New Year 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Omos, the towering WWE Superstar, is set to make his mark in Japan as part of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year 2025 event. During a press conference, the Japanese promotion confirmed that Omos will team with Jack Morris to challenge Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura for the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Championship on January 1st.

Speaking at the press conference, Omos expressed his ambition: “I want to leave my mark on this country as a giant. [If I win], I’ll aim for more titles.”

This match marks Omos’ first in-ring appearance since competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 5th episode of SmackDown.