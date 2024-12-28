Diamond Dallas Page: "I Should Have Beaten Goldberg in WCW"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Diamond Dallas Page believes he should have defeated Goldberg during their time in WCW. Despite facing Goldberg multiple times, Page never secured a victory. On the latest episode of DDP’s Gauntlet, the WWE Hall of Famer explained why he felt it would have made sense for him to win at least once.

“I personally feel I should have beat Goldberg,” Page shared (via Fightful). “Not me, Diamond Dallas Page should’ve of, because it would have been untarnished for Bill. It would have been believable because [The Diamond Cutter] was the murder move. He could have taken [it] back the next night. That is what it is.”

The two WCW legends clashed three times, with Goldberg winning twice and the third match ending in a no contest.