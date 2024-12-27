WWE Plans for WrestleMania 41: Huge Match Rumored

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is set to embark on the road to WrestleMania with the premiere of the Raw debut episode on Netflix on January 6th, leading up to the highly anticipated Royal Rumble event.

As previously reported, WWE has no plans to feature a match between John Cena and Logan Paul at WrestleMania. However, there have been internal discussions about a possible showdown between CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

PWInsider.com reports, “Currently, the majority of the talk has circled around the idea of Cody Rhodes vs. Cena at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship.” The potential match has been mentioned by several sources in recent weeks, including Thursday.

The report also emphasized, “It should be pointed out that many of those sources have noted that everything is subject to change, especially if The Rock descends down from ‘Mountain Rock’ (as one person joked) and wanted to work with either Cody or Cena at WrestleMania, at which point any creative plans would be re-worked to fit into Rock’s vision.”

Rhodes is currently embroiled in a feud with Kevin Owens, while Cena is scheduled to begin his retirement tour on January 6th.