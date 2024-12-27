WWE May Expand Royal Rumble to Two-Night Event by 2026

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro previously shared insights at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference about the possibility of expanding WWE’s two-day premium live event (PLE) format beyond WrestleMania.

The recent announcement of two-night SummerSlam events for both 2025 and 2026 suggests a potential shift in how major WWE events will be presented moving forward. On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was reported that WWE is actively considering making the Royal Rumble a two-night event.

“So, in a follow-up, we were told the WWE is indeed considering making certain PLEs two nights, with the next option being the Royal Rumble event. We are told WWE considered this option for Indianapolis this year but decided to hold off for a few different reasons. It is on the table for 2026. Some within the company expect it to be two nights in 2026. In addition, a source states that Money in the Bank could be headed to multiple nights by 2027 as well. TC, it seems like they’re going to advance these PLEs to two-night formats, where the card kind of does that form for the Royal Rumble. Easy, one night is a men’s Royal Rumble main event. The next night is a women’s main event. Same with Money in the Bank. The ladder match could headline night one for the women, and night two could be for the men.

