John Cena vs. Logan Paul Is "100 Percent Not Happening"

Earlier this week, it was reported that a potential John Cena vs. Logan Paul match at WWE WrestleMania 41 was “met with resounding disapproval from several within creative.” Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided insight into the situation, stating:

“Logan Paul did ask for it, but we’re told it’s 100 percent not happening. We also know the idea of Cena challenging for a world title to break the so-called record of 16 by Ric Flair is something that at least as a month ago could happen.”

Currently, Cody Rhodes and Gunther hold the world championships in WWE, sparking online speculation that one of them could face Cena at WrestleMania 41.