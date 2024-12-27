WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena vs. Logan Paul Is "100 Percent Not Happening"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2024

Earlier this week, it was reported that a potential John Cena vs. Logan Paul match at WWE WrestleMania 41 was “met with resounding disapproval from several within creative.” Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided insight into the situation, stating:

“Logan Paul did ask for it, but we’re told it’s 100 percent not happening. We also know the idea of Cena challenging for a world title to break the so-called record of 16 by Ric Flair is something that at least as a month ago could happen.”

Currently, Cody Rhodes and Gunther hold the world championships in WWE, sparking online speculation that one of them could face Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Tags: #wwe #john cena #logan paul #wrestlemania

