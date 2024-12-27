WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Laurinaitis Follows Vince McMahon’s Lead, Seeks Arbitration in Grant Lawsuit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2024

John Laurinaitis is once again following Vince McMahon's lead.

On December 24th, Laurinaitis filed a motion with the U.S. District Court to move the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant to arbitration. This move comes shortly after both WWE and Vince McMahon filed a similar motion, hoping to finally resolve the Grant case.

In his filing, Laurinaitis asserted that, as a full-time WWE employee, he was released from any lawsuits or claims brought by Plaintiff Grant.

The filing further claims that Laurinaitis views arbitration as the "sole and exclusive method" for resolving any disputes related to the settlement Grant reached with WWE and McMahon.

Meanwhile, McMahon's motion highlights that the agreement between himself, WWE, and Grant includes a clause requiring arbitration for any disputes arising from the agreement. McMahon argues that Grant’s lawsuit contradicts her commitment to resolve conflicts through arbitration.

Grant’s attorneys are required to respond by January 13, 2025, and are expected to challenge the motion to move the case to arbitration.

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant #john laurinaitis

