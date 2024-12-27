Backstage News from WWE Holiday Live Tour

Backstage updates have emerged from the WWE Holiday Live Tour events held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y., and in Jacksonville, FL. on December 26.
- A majority of the talent chose to travel on December 26 rather than Christmas for the house shows.
- Kofi Kingston and Raquel Rodriguez were present at the MSG event but did not compete.
- The Wyatts made an appearance at the MSG event, but Bo Dallas was absent.
- For those wondering, Cody Rhodes was always scheduled to be part of the full SmackDown holiday tour.
- Nikki Cross participated in an eight-person tag match without her mask.
- Neither Rhea Ripley nor Drew McIntyre competed in the Raw show at MSG.
- WWE Raw will return to Madison Square Garden on March 10.
- In a surprise appearance, CM Punk emerged at the conclusion of the show, donning a towel and shower cap, to assist Damian Priest in warding off a heel attack.
