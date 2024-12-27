Backstage News from WWE Holiday Live Tour

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Backstage updates have emerged from the WWE Holiday Live Tour events held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y., and in Jacksonville, FL. on December 26.

- A majority of the talent chose to travel on December 26 rather than Christmas for the house shows.

- Kofi Kingston and Raquel Rodriguez were present at the MSG event but did not compete.

- The Wyatts made an appearance at the MSG event, but Bo Dallas was absent.

- For those wondering, Cody Rhodes was always scheduled to be part of the full SmackDown holiday tour.

- Nikki Cross participated in an eight-person tag match without her mask.

- Neither Rhea Ripley nor Drew McIntyre competed in the Raw show at MSG.

- WWE Raw will return to Madison Square Garden on March 10.

- In a surprise appearance, CM Punk emerged at the conclusion of the show, donning a towel and shower cap, to assist Damian Priest in warding off a heel attack.