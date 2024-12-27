WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Live Show Results From Madison Square Garden In New York City, N.Y. (12/26/2024)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2024

WWE visited Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, for a non-televised live event. Below are the complete results from the show, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (12/26/2024): NEW YORK CITY, N.Y.

LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar

Xavier Woods defeated Otis

Intercontinental Championship – 2 out of 3 Falls: Bron Breakker (c) defeated Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio

CM Punk defeated Ludwig Kaiser

The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis & Nikki Cross) defeated The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar & Scarlett)

WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) (w/ Raquel Rodriguez) defeated Iyo Sky

WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Cage Match: Gunther (c) defeated Damian Priest

CM Punk, wearing a towel, came to the aid of Damian Priest and saved him from an attack by Gunther, Kaiser, and Dominik Mysterio


