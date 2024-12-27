WWE Live Show Results From Madison Square Garden In New York City, N.Y. (12/26/2024)

WWE visited Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, for a non-televised live event. Below are the complete results from the show, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (12/26/2024): NEW YORK CITY, N.Y.
LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar
Xavier Woods defeated Otis
Intercontinental Championship – 2 out of 3 Falls: Bron Breakker (c) defeated Sami Zayn
Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio
CM Punk defeated Ludwig Kaiser
The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis & Nikki Cross) defeated The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar & Scarlett)
WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) (w/ Raquel Rodriguez) defeated Iyo Sky
WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Cage Match: Gunther (c) defeated Damian Priest
CM Punk, wearing a towel, came to the aid of Damian Priest and saved him from an attack by Gunther, Kaiser, and Dominik Mysterio
CM PUNK CAME OUT TO HELP DAMIAN 😭😭 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/9ahnoGr2rS— stargirl 🕷️ (@shootings1argrl) December 27, 2024
