WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Files Trademark for "Raw Vault" Ahead of Major Platform Shift to Netflix

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2024

WWE Files Trademark for "Raw Vault" Ahead of Major Platform Shift to Netflix

WWE has recently submitted a new trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

On Friday, December 6, the company filed to trademark the term "Raw Vault", which is intended for entertainment-related purposes.

This filing comes as WWE prepares for a significant shift—their weekly prime-time Monday Night Raw, part of the red brand, will transition from the USA Network to Netflix starting January 6, 2025.

Additionally, WWE has been expanding its digital content offerings. Notably, the company has been releasing full-length documentaries and specials, such as a recent feature on Kevin Nash, via their official WWE Vault YouTube channel.

Below is the official description included in WWE’s December 6 USPTO filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports and entertainment accessible by means of television, satellite, audio, video, web-based applications, mobile phone applications and computer networks; entertainment services, namely, television shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.”

Behind the Scenes: Producers for WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Matches Revealed

The producers responsible for matches at WWE NXT Deadline 2024, held on December 7 in Minneapolis, MN, were as follows: Men’s Iron Su [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 08, 2024 04:13PM


 


Tags: #wwe #raw #raw vault

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90608/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π