WWE Files Trademark for "Raw Vault" Ahead of Major Platform Shift to Netflix

WWE has recently submitted a new trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

On Friday, December 6, the company filed to trademark the term "Raw Vault", which is intended for entertainment-related purposes.

This filing comes as WWE prepares for a significant shift—their weekly prime-time Monday Night Raw, part of the red brand, will transition from the USA Network to Netflix starting January 6, 2025.

Additionally, WWE has been expanding its digital content offerings. Notably, the company has been releasing full-length documentaries and specials, such as a recent feature on Kevin Nash, via their official WWE Vault YouTube channel.

Below is the official description included in WWE’s December 6 USPTO filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports and entertainment accessible by means of television, satellite, audio, video, web-based applications, mobile phone applications and computer networks; entertainment services, namely, television shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.”



