Behind the Scenes: Producers for WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Matches Revealed

The producers responsible for matches at WWE NXT Deadline 2024, held on December 7 in Minneapolis, MN, were as follows:
Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Produced by Matt Bloom
NXT Underground Match (Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker): Produced by Fit Finlay
NXT Tag Team Championship Match (Fraxiom vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Height): Produced by Steve Corino
NXT Championship Match (Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland): Produced by Terry Taylor
Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Produced by Johnny Moss
