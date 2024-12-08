WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Behind the Scenes: Producers for WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Matches Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2024

The producers responsible for matches at WWE NXT Deadline 2024, held on December 7 in Minneapolis, MN, were as follows:

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Produced by Matt Bloom

NXT Underground Match (Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker): Produced by Fit Finlay

NXT Tag Team Championship Match (Fraxiom vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Height): Produced by Steve Corino

NXT Championship Match (Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland): Produced by Terry Taylor

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Produced by Johnny Moss

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #nxt #deadline

