WWE Announces NXT New Year’s Evil in Los Angeles for January 7

WWE has announced that NXT’s New Year’s Evil event will take place on January 7, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. The announcement was made during Saturday’s Deadline premium live event, but the exact venue has yet to be confirmed. This event will follow Raw’s Netflix premiere at the Intuit Dome on January 6.

Two major title matches have been confirmed for New Year’s Evil:

Trick Williams will defend the NXT Championship against Oba Femi, who earned the opportunity by winning the Iron Survivor Challenge.

Roxanne Perez will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Giulia, who also secured her number one contender status by winning the Iron Survivor Challenge.

During a backstage segment, Tiffany Stratton made an intriguing appearance, hinting at a possible Money in the Bank cash-in. She told NXT General Manager Ava that she had a "Tiffany Epiphany," suggesting she may be targeting the winner of the Women’s Championship match between Giulia and Perez.

Updated Card for New Year’s Evil:

NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi

NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia