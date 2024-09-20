WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Lucha Brothers Reportedly Sign Multi-Year WWE Deal, Set for Main Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 20, 2024

It was originally reported in August 2024 that sources within AEW anticipated The Lucha Brothers (Penta and Rey Fenix) would leave the company upon the expiration of their contracts, with the prevailing belief being that the duo would sign with WWE.

In a recent update, Cory of PW Nexus confirmed that The Lucha Brothers have officially signed a multi-year deal with WWE and will be joining the main roster. Earlier rumors suggested that the team might debut in NXT, but those speculations have now been debunked.

Additionally, WrestleVotes reported that the signing appears to be finalized, as WWE has already begun producing masks, t-shirts, and other promotional merchandise for the team. However, there is still no official word on when Penta and Rey Fenix will make their WWE television debut.

Source: x.com
