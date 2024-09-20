WWE in Contract Talks with Kevin Owens as AEW Expresses Interest

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has had an active 2024, securing new or extended contracts with several top talents, including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Natalya, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, and Nikki Cross. The company is continuing its proactive approach to talent retention, having reportedly been “very aggressive” in negotiations with Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Nia Jax ahead of their contracts expiring.

This strategy marks a notable shift from WWE’s past handling of contract negotiations. A prime example is Damian Priest, who re-signed only when his previous contract was on the verge of expiration.

In a recent development, WWE has also approached Kevin Owens and other talents regarding new contracts. While Owens has not yet signed, discussions between the two parties are ongoing. Owens’ current deal is believed to expire at the end of 2024.

Additionally, internal sources at AEW have expressed interest in bringing Kevin Owens into their roster. If Owens enters free agency before renewing with WWE, AEW is expected to make a formal offer to secure his services.

