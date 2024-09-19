WWE Files for New Ring Name Trademark

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has recently submitted a new trademark application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), marking yet another intriguing move by the company.

On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, WWE filed to trademark the name "Harlem Lewis" for entertainment-related purposes.

At this time, WWE has not disclosed how it plans to use this trademark.

The official description of the USPTO filing from September 18 reads as follows:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”



