Ken Shamrock Signs WWE Legends Contract

Ken Shamrock, known as “The World’s Most Dangerous Man,” has officially signed a WWE Legends contract. Shamrock, who made his WWE debut in 1997 after a successful MMA career, quickly made an impact by winning the Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships, along with the 1998 King of the Ring title.

After leaving WWE in 1999 to explore other opportunities, including a return to MMA and work with TNA, rumors swirled about a potential WWE return when new Shamrock merchandise appeared last year. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Shamrock confirmed the news, stating, “I am. Yes,” when asked if he had signed a Legends deal.

While Shamrock is satisfied with his legacy, he hasn’t ruled out a return to WWE TV, stating he'd only come back if it made sense for him. Fans are eagerly hoping to see “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” in the ring once more.