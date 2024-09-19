WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Ken Shamrock Signs WWE Legends Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2024

Ken Shamrock Signs WWE Legends Contract

Ken Shamrock, known as “The World’s Most Dangerous Man,” has officially signed a WWE Legends contract. Shamrock, who made his WWE debut in 1997 after a successful MMA career, quickly made an impact by winning the Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships, along with the 1998 King of the Ring title.

After leaving WWE in 1999 to explore other opportunities, including a return to MMA and work with TNA, rumors swirled about a potential WWE return when new Shamrock merchandise appeared last year. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Shamrock confirmed the news, stating, “I am. Yes,” when asked if he had signed a Legends deal.

While Shamrock is satisfied with his legacy, he hasn’t ruled out a return to WWE TV, stating he'd only come back if it made sense for him. Fans are eagerly hoping to see “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” in the ring once more.

The Rock Asked Vince McMahon for Double the Pay During WWE Attitude Era

During an interview with Patrick Bet-David, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared details about his WWE contract negotiations during [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 19, 2024 01:20PM

Source: open.spotify.com
Tags: #wwe #ken shamrock

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89358/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π