TNA Aiming to Expand Knockouts Division

TNA Wrestling is looking to bolster its Knockouts division with fresh talent and storylines, according to Gail Kim, a key figure in the promotion.

Speaking with Jim Varsallone, Kim expressed satisfaction with the current core of the division, including Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Ash By Elegance, and Gisele Shaw, but emphasized the need for additional talent. “We have a great roster of girls right now,” she said, “but I’m looking to add to that right now. We’ve got some surprises coming up that will be great.”

Kim also highlighted the desire to revitalize the Knockouts Tag Team division. “We’ve been lacking a little bit in that department because we’ve only had two tag teams, really, and we want to grow that,” she explained.

The Knockouts division will be in the spotlight on Thursday’s episode of TNA Impact, where champion Jordynne Grace will issue an open challenge.