WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

TNA Aiming to Expand Knockouts Division

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2024

TNA Aiming to Expand Knockouts Division

TNA Wrestling is looking to bolster its Knockouts division with fresh talent and storylines, according to Gail Kim, a key figure in the promotion.

Speaking with Jim Varsallone, Kim expressed satisfaction with the current core of the division, including Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Ash By Elegance, and Gisele Shaw, but emphasized the need for additional talent. “We have a great roster of girls right now,” she said, “but I’m looking to add to that right now. We’ve got some surprises coming up that will be great.”

Kim also highlighted the desire to revitalize the Knockouts Tag Team division. “We’ve been lacking a little bit in that department because we’ve only had two tag teams, really, and we want to grow that,” she explained.

The Knockouts division will be in the spotlight on Thursday’s episode of TNA Impact, where champion Jordynne Grace will issue an open challenge.

Joe Hendry Admits Parody Songs Upset Fellow Wrestlers

 Many TNA stars have been making waves, with Joe Hendry standing out. His NXT appearances have boosted his reputation. He admitted, "Th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 05, 2024 03:03PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #knockouts #gail kim

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88811/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π