Joe Hendry Admits Parody Songs Upset Fellow Wrestlers

Many TNA stars have been making waves, with Joe Hendry standing out. His NXT appearances have boosted his reputation. He admitted, "Three people that I can think of have got upset" over his parody songs.

Known for his musical performances before matches, Hendry often mocks his opponents. He called Scotty 2 Hotty’s worm a “Sh*te People’s Elbow” and claimed to have taken Elias’s job, which fans love but some wrestlers don’t.

In an Inside The Ropes interview, Hendry shared that three wrestlers were unhappy with his antics. One became physically aggressive during a match. Another left the venue for three hours before returning. The third was upset for not being briefed on the entrance. Hendry admitted, "In that case, they were probably right," but he believed the fan reaction justified his actions, often seeking forgiveness rather than permission.

“Three people that I can think of have got upset. I won’t tell you which ones are which, but I’ll tell you what happened. One time, someone started in the middle of the match legitimately just stamping on me and I had to control the situation as best I could. I’m proud of how I handled it. There’s another time where someone may have stormed out the building for three hours before they came back and had to complete the day’s work



And there was a third time where I did not brief the person on the entrance and they were upset about it. In that case, they were probably right, but I just knew how the fans were going to react. I knew it was going to be great for business and I knew I wouldn’t be able to convince them of that in the moment and that they would only understand in retrospect. With the entrances in many cases was ask forgiveness not permission.”

Joe Coffey is set to face Joe Hendry in NXT Great American Bash Week 2. We'll see if Hendry can get some revenge.