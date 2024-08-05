WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bully Ray Weighs In On Potential WWE SmackDown Night Change

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2024

WWE Smackdown is set to move to the USA Network starting on September 13th, and wrestling veteran Bully Ray believes the network should keep the show on Fridays. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray addressed suggestions that the show might move to a different night.

“No, I would keep Friday nights for Smackdown,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “It seems like it’s been working. There’s no other wrestling on Friday night — not that the WWE is gonna look at any other night as competition. They’re not going to go Wednesday night Smackdown as that’s just gonna open up a can of worms that… WWE is not going to want to deal with that, like the competition between Dynamite and Smackdown. Just sounds horrible talking about it.”

He continued, “I like the fact that there’s a definitive space between Raw and Smackdown. And the weekend breaks everything before we get Raw again.”

As of now, there has been no indication that the USA Network is planning to move the show from its Friday night slot.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #usa network #bully ray

