Becky Lynch's Social Media Post Fuels Internet Speculation About Wrestling Future

It’s believed that Becky Lynch will be taking “a long period of time” away from WWE now that her contract has expired. On Sunday night, Becky’s A&E Biography episode premiered, and she shared the following message via Instagram along with a photo of her daughter:

“It’s been a helluva career. Being the Man for all of you was an honor, being the mom for her is a privilege. Thanks for watching my bio on @AETV.”

Becky’s post has fueled internet speculation about her status in wrestling. Twitter/X account @ProWFinesse wrote, “Becky Lynch would not announce her retirement on Instagram 😭😭.” Twitter/X account @JustTalkWrestle added, “Becky Lynch ain’t done yet with wrestling. When she does step away it’ll be the biggest thing, not an Instagram post. Relax Becky fans.”

During Money in the Bank weekend, Becky’s husband, Seth Rollins, commented on her status:

“I can’t speak to her future or what she’s got moving forward, but she’s great, she’s in good spirits, and the little one’s awesome as well, she’s three-and-a-half, and she’s a menace, she runs the ship.”