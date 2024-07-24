WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Several Matches Unveiled for Two-Week NXT Great American Bash Special

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2024

The lineup for NXT Great American Bash is coming together.

Tonight’s episode revealed several marquee title matchups for the Great American Bash special, set to start on July 30th and conclude on August 6th. The Bash will be broadcast on the SyFy channel as USA will be covering the Olympics. Here is the current lineup:

JULY 30TH GREAT AMERICAN BASH:

- Unholy Union vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

- Tony D’Angelo vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

- Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Championship

- Ethan Page and Oron Mensah will have a contract signing

Tags: #wwe #nxt #great american bash

