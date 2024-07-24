Tensions Rise Between WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the ongoing saga between WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer, tensions continue to rise.

During the July 23 WWE NXT backstage segment, Axiom tried to tell Frazer something important. However, they were interrupted by Wes Lee and TNA Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, the reunited Rascalz.

The Rascalz challenged the champs to find a partner for a six-man tag match later that night. After the Rascalz left, Axiom revealed his plan to enter the next WWE Speed tournament, shocking Frazer.

Frazer reminded Axiom that he once called the tournament “a distraction,” but Axiom argued that seeing Frazer participate proved it was not, as they have continued to retain their titles.

Despite simmering tension, Axiom and Frazer successfully defended their titles at NXT Heatwave, defeating Chase U’s Andre Chase and Duke Hudson.