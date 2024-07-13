Logan Paul's Return and Big Match Set for WWE SmackDown on July 19

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for next week’s WWE SmackDown is starting to take shape.

During this week's episode of WWE SmackDown from Dayton, Ohio, a major match and segment were announced for next Friday night’s show.

Scheduled for the Friday, July 19, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX from Omaha, Nebraska, is the return of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.

Logan Paul will appear on the 7/19 show to respond to LA Knight’s challenge and the signed contract from SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis for a WWE United States Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2024 on August 3 in Cleveland, OH.

Additionally, next week's WWE SmackDown on July 19 in Omaha will feature Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in a featured one-on-one match.